2 cars collide on 900 East; 1 driver sent to hospital

Officers and emergency personnel respond to a two-vehicle crash on 900 East Friday morning, St. George, Utah, April 6, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was transported to the hospital after two vehicles collided on 900 East Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash on 900 East just north of 100 South involving a white Geo Prism and a Kia Forte.

Upon arrival officers found an injured driver in the Kia who was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment for minor injuries, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said.

Just after making the turn from 100 South, the driver of the Geo was heading north on 900 East and was struck on the front passenger’s side by the Kia as its driver pulled out of a parking lot.

Both vehicles sustained minimal damage and remained operational. The driver of the Kia was later cited for failure to yield when entering the roadway.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

