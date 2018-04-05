Thunder grab road win, slide into 2nd-place tie; PV also gets road win to snag 4th

File photo, Desert Hills vs. West Jordan, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Mar. 9, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

HURRICANE – There was a bit of a shuffle in the boys soccer standings Thursday night, with Desert Hills and Pine View both moving up after big road wins. The Thunder beat Hurricane and pulled into a tie for second place with Dixie, while Pine View knocked off Cedar and now owns fourth place by leapfrogging Canyon View.

Desert Hills 3, Hurricane 0

The Thunder have played one more game than Dixie (with the Flyers hosting Snow Canyon Friday night), but for now Desert Hills is in a tie for second after the win at Tiger Stadium (see standings below).

The Thunder never trailed against the 1-5 Hurricane Tigers, notching first half goals by Ben Simister and Jake Barton. Simister struck again in the second half to ice the road win and send D-Hills to its fifth straight game without a loss (three wins and two ties).

They were the seventh and eighth goals of the year for Simister, tying him with Walker Heaton for tops on the team. For Barton, it is his second net-finder of the season.

Preston Hodges got the shutout in goal, making that his fifth whitewashing of the 2018 season. He’s only allowed three goals in the last four matches combined.

DH, 6-2-2 overall and 4-1-2 in region (14 points) is at Snow Canyon next Tuesday night. Hurricane, 1-8-0 and 1-5-0, hosts Canyon View Tuesday night.

Pine View 3, Cedar 2

After starting the year 1-6, the Panthers are 3-0-1 in their last four matches, including Thursday’s road victory at CHS.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime, but Kelvin Armenta notched his second goal of the game to help Pine View get the lead and Naosuke Tanaka also came up with a big second-half goal for the Panthers.

They were Armenta’s fourth and fifth goals of the year to lead the team. Tanaka notched his first score of the season.

After a mercy-rule loss to Snow Canyon back on Mar. 20, Pine View was 1-6 overall and 0-3 in region play. Since then, the Panthers have beaten Hurricane, Canyon View and Cedar and tied Dixie to move from last place into fourth, setting them up for a possible playoff berth.

Pine View, 4-6-1 overall and 3-3-1 in region (10 points), is at Desert Hills next Thursday night. Cedar, 1-8-0 and 0-7-0, hosts Dixie Tuesday night.

Region 9 boys soccer standings (region, points, overall)

Snow Canyon 5-0-1, 16, 5-0-3

Dixie 4-0-2, 14, 6-0-2

Desert Hills 4-1-2, 14, 6-2-2

Pine View 3-3-1, 10, 4-6-1

Canyon View 3-4-0, 9, 4-4-2

Hurricane 1-5-0, 3, 1-8-0

Cedar 0-7-0, 0, 1-8-0

Friday’s game

Snow Canyon at Dixie, 7 p.m.

