TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | April 6-8

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 6 p.m. | St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free; vendors and jazz garden vary | Location: Downtown St. George; Main Street, Tabernacle and Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Tangled” | Admission: Free | Location: South Innovation Plaza Lawn (Former East Elementary), 453 S. 600 East, St. George.

Saturday, noon | Lion’s Club Horse Races | Admission: $4-$6 | Location: Washington County Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Nightlife/social

Friday, 8:30 PDT | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 9 p.m. | DJ Vexify | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Aura Surreal LIVE | Admission: $5 | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.

Outdoor/active

