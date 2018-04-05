TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | April 6-8
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Featured Artist Reception for Harold Tanner and Ric Tanner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Staying Safe When Disaster Strikes | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Navajo Codetalker Samuel Holiday Book Sigining | Admission: Free; book purchase | Location: Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Professional Bull Riders | Admission: $29-$49 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Our Town” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Best of Broadway” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | World premiere of “Molly & Peter,” an original play by SUU senior Henry Ballesteros | Admission: $5 | Location: SUU Black Box Theater, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Lee Family Concert | Admission: $35; student tickets, $15 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PDT | John Denver Tribute | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 6 p.m. | St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free; vendors and jazz garden vary | Location: Downtown St. George; Main Street, Tabernacle and Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Tangled” | Admission: Free | Location: South Innovation Plaza Lawn (Former East Elementary), 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Lion’s Club Horse Races | Admission: $4-$6 | Location: Washington County Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | DSU Annual Diesta | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Highway 7 Adopt-A-Highway Clean Up | Admission: Free; volunteer | Location: Meet at Southern Parkway milepost 16 just east of Long Valley interchange.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Seventh Annual Ride For Heroes Poker Run | Admission: $30; $10 additional rider | Location: Zion Harley Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Dixie Sunrise Rotary Evening of Elegance | Admission: $50 per person; $350 table of eight | Location: SunRiver Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Kenny Russell | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dulce | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Tom Bennett’s Birthday Dinner and Show | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Safety Orange and Wayne Hoskins Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Sarah Jane | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Touring Trio Holy Revolver | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 p.m. | Trevor Green | Admission: $10 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Sunday, noon | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8:30 PDT | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | DJ Vexify | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Aura Surreal LIVE | Admission: $5 | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 6:30 a.m. | Sunrise Tribute | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday, 8:30 a.m. | Johnson Canyon Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Pool SUP Yoga | Admission: $17.89 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Treasure by the Canyon: Treasure Hunt | Admission: Free participation; must pay state park entrance fee | Location: Bryce Canyon Country, see link.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Rapid Cycling Shop Rides | Admission: Free | Location: Meet at Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Spring Carnival and Great White Weekend | Admission: Free; some activities may vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. | Berry’s Steel Open Practical Shooting | Admission: Match fee, $150; spectators free | Location: Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, 1134 S. Regional Park Road, Washington City.
