Semi vs. pickup truck ends in rollover, I-15 closure near Payson

Written by Cody Blowers
April 5, 2018
Pickup truck lands on overpass wall after colliding with semi on I-15 northbound Thursday morning, Payson, Utah, April 5, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash between a semitractor-trailer and a pickup truck sent one vehicle into a rollover, and closed all lanes of travel on Interstate 15 near Payson early Thursday morning.

Semi comes to rest blocking both northbound lanes of I-15 after two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, Payson, Utah, April 5, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

Troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a rollover involving the two vehicles, and once on scene, they found the pickup truck sitting sideways on the steep wall under the overpass, according to information released by the Utah Highway Patrol Thursday.

The semi was on its side blocking both northbound lanes.

One of the three passengers in the pickup sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mountain View Hospital in Payson, as reported in the statement. No other individuals were transported.

Image taken from UDOT camera showing scene of two-vehicle crash near Payson, Utah, April 5, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

All lanes of I-15 were subsequently closed to allow responders to clear the contents of the damaged trailer, debris and wreckage from the roadway, with traffic being diverted at the 800 South Exit and delays expected, according to a UDOT alert that went out at 7:58 a.m.

The overturned semi was hauling baking goods, and while a section of the trailer sustained a breach toward the rear spilling some of the load on the roadway, the majority remained inside the trailer.

The details of the crash were not available at the writing of this report.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. 

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.  

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in NewsTagged , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply