Virginia Jones

April 30, 1922 — April 1, 2018

Virginia May Jones, 95, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 30, 1922, in Orcutt, California, to Hazel Eames and Alfred Claude Stokes. On May 1, 1943, she married William D. Jones in Los Angeles, and they were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1986.

She grew up in Santa Maria, California, in an adobe house on a ranch with “the best apples, peaches, apricots, and fig trees” and worked in the family plumbing and electrical businesses. Virginia graduated from Santa Maria High School into a world at war. To contribute, she worked at Lockheed building hydraulics for P-38 fighter planes.

She met William “Dee” Jones there and they married before he went off to fight and be wounded as a soldier in Europe during WWII. They settled in Montrose, California, had two children, Claude and Susan, started a prosperous window covering business and actively served to improve their community.

Later they moved to La Crescenta, California, and finally to St. George, where she has spent the past 14 years closer to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were able to be blessed by her service and love.

Virginia leaves behind a life of “thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself,” and she always had many close friends. She loved cooking, baking and food in general, and even in her 90s she worked to serve her family and neighbors delicious meals and was always up for going out to lunch or treating her friends and family to ice cream. She also loved the LA Dodgers and the Utah Jazz and looked forward to watching games and making food for the boys.

We thank the members of Snow Canyon 4th Ward and all her friends for their Christian service to Virginia, and the staff at Sunbrook who cared for her this past year.

Virginia is survived by her brother, Clyde Stokes, Santa Maria, CA; son, Claude Jones and daughter-in-law Marilyn, of Highland, Utah; and daughter, Susan Glauser, Logan, Utah. She has six grandchildren plus their spouses (Sara, Emily, Rachel, Katie, Justin and Crystal) and was always entertained by her 16 great-grandchildren who will miss wiping off her signature hot pink lipstick kiss marks.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 7, at 11 a.m. at the Snow Canyon LDS Chapel, 1610 N. Dixie Downs Road, St. George.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.