Lee family concert at Kayenta Center for the Arts set to delight audiences

IVINS — Pianist Brandon Lee and vocalist McKenzie Lee will present an evening of piano and song that is set to thrill and delight audiences at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta. The concert will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The event promises an enriching evening of music from local classical concert pianist Brandon Lee, who will play songs and accompany the talented McKenzie Lee as she sings musical theater favorites audiences know and love.

Brandon Lee has been thrilling audiences with his technical command and tonal sensitivity in performances for well over two decades. His talent has earned him first place in more than 40 piano competitions nationwide, including the Second New York Piano Competition, National Federation of Music Clubs, the Music Teachers National Association, Grand Junction Young Artist Concerto Competition and Four Corners Piano Competition.

McKenzie Lee – an accomplished vocalist and musical theater star in her own right – brings love, fun and levity to the concert. Local audiences have delighted in her performances at a variety of venues, including the popular Bumbleberry Theater in Springdale.

Don’t miss the music and magic of this extraordinary dynamic duo.

Tickets are $35. Student tickets are available for $15. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 435-674-2787.

Event details

What: Lee family concert.

When: Saturday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $35; student tickets, $15.

Purchase tickets: Online or by calling 435-674-2787.

