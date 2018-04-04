MISSING: 14-year-old Emily Esplin

Written by Jeff Richards
April 4, 2018
Undated, recent photo of 14-year-old Emily Dawn Esplin, reported missing from her home in Cedar City on April 3, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Esplin family, Cedar City News/St. George News

CEDAR CITY— Family members of a missing Cedar City teenager are pleading for information leading to the girl’s safe return.

Undated, recent photo of 14-year-old Emily Dawn Esplin, reported missing from her home in Cedar City on April 3, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Esplin family, Cedar City News/St. George News

Emily Dawn Esplin, 14, was last seen April 3, at 6 p.m., at her home in the southern part of Cedar City, according to a post made on Facebook later that night by her father, Anthony Esplin.

“She has no food, no money, no cell phone, and very little in the way of clothing,” the post said.

The girl reportedly left a “concerning” note behind and family members said they fear she may be a danger to herself.

Undated photo of custom longboard belonging to 14-year-old Emily Dawn Esplin, reported missing from her home in Cedar City on April 3, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Esplin family, Cedar City News/St. George News

A report has been filed with Cedar City Police, who also shared the post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Emily is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her father said she was last seen wearing an olive green T-shirt with blue skinny jeans and a black sweater tied around her waist. She also was carrying a faux leather backpack with a pink flower design.

She may also be carrying or riding a distinctive custom-made wooden longboard with blue wheels, her father told Cedar City News.

Anyone with information regarding Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Evans or any other member of the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956. In case of emergency, call 911 to reach dispatch.

Email: ​jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter:​@STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply