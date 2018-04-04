MISSING: 14-year-old Emily Esplin

Undated, recent photo of 14-year-old Emily Dawn Esplin, reported missing from her home in Cedar City on April 3, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Esplin family, Cedar City News/St. George News

CEDAR CITY— Family members of a missing Cedar City teenager are pleading for information leading to the girl’s safe return.

Emily Dawn Esplin, 14, was last seen April 3, at 6 p.m., at her home in the southern part of Cedar City, according to a post made on Facebook later that night by her father, Anthony Esplin.

“She has no food, no money, no cell phone, and very little in the way of clothing,” the post said.

The girl reportedly left a “concerning” note behind and family members said they fear she may be a danger to herself.

A report has been filed with Cedar City Police, who also shared the post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Emily is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her father said she was last seen wearing an olive green T-shirt with blue skinny jeans and a black sweater tied around her waist. She also was carrying a faux leather backpack with a pink flower design.

She may also be carrying or riding a distinctive custom-made wooden longboard with blue wheels, her father told Cedar City News.

Anyone with information regarding Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Evans or any other member of the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956. In case of emergency, call 911 to reach dispatch.

