April 27, 1940 — March 28, 2018

Jeraldine Gifford Lawrence passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in her home, with her loved ones by her side. She was born April 27, 1940, to Gerald and Aleath Dalton Gifford in Hurricane, Utah. She was a beautiful, loving mother, grandmother and sister.

Family was everything to her and she loved them with all her heart. She was an accomplished pianist and played the piano most of her life. Jeri taught piano lessons for many years and played in the Gifford band with her parents and siblings (Joyce and Dean) as well as church functions. She loved the gospel and attended church faithfully until she became ill.

She was married and divorced three times. First to Farell Yeaman, second Mervyn Iverson and finally to Ronald Lawrence.

Jeri had eight children: Tony (Farell), Scotty (Mervyn), Kerry (Mervyn), Pamela (Ronald), Jim (Ronald), Connie (Ronald), Mindy (Ronald) and Brenda (Ronald).

Jeraldine is survived by her children, Kerry Iverson, Pamela Lawrence, Jim (and Shelly) Lawrence, Connie (and Boyd) Barney, Mindy (and Casey) Chivers, 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, her sister Joann Gifford Tiedt, brother Darwin (and Lolene) Gifford, sister Joyce (and Clarence) Spencer, sister-in-law Debra Gifford and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her son Tony Iverson, son Scotty Iverson, daughter Brenda Lawrence Curtis, great-grandson Chris Drew, parents Aleath and Gerald Gifford and brother Dean Gifford.

We would like to thank everyone who helped care for her in her final months, especially all the grandkids who visited and stepped in with love and assistance. And to her grandson, Jason Lawrence, who was her caretaker for many years. She loved each and every one of you.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held Sunday, April 8, from 6-8 p.m at the Hurricane 8th Ward church at 155 E. 1050 North in Hurricane.

Funeral service will be held Monday, April 9, at 11 a.m. with a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the same location.

Arrangements under the care of Hughes Mortuary 435-674-5000.

Visit www.hughesmortuary.com for complete funeral listings and to leave condolences for the family.