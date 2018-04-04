How to properly clean and maintain your windows

Don Lyman

Jones Paint and Glass

Harold Jones started Jones Paint & Glass in 1938 after his parents, believing in his vision, took out a $300 loan for Harold, using their furniture as collateral. Three quarters of a century later, Jones Paint & Glass has grown from the modest one-man-show it was 7 decades ago into a flourishing company serving the Intermountain West. At Jones Paint & Glass, our main goal is to provide quality glass and paint products, exceptional service, and keep our customers satisfied with the work that we do. We’ve been in business in Utah since 1938, and we take pride in being one of the most trusted companies in the glass and paint industry.If you’re looking for paint and glass experts to help with your next project, come stop by and see what Jones Paint & Glass has to offer. When you hear the crash, we want you to think of Jones Paint & Glass.