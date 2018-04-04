Cynthia L. Palmer

April 4, 2018

Nov. 23, 1957 — March 22, 2018

Cynthia L Palmer, age 60, passed away on March 22, 2018, in St. George, Utah. She was born Nov. 23, 1957, in Denver, Colorado, to Bonnie Palmer Robertson and Harvey Palmer.

Cynthia was raised in the Denver area and was a long time employee of Mountain Bell. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Robertson.

Cynthia was cremated and placed in the Cremation Gardens at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.   

