Prosecutors may seek death penalty for Utah man accused of slaying 2 teens

The bodies of Riley Powell and Brelynn "Breezy" Otteson, both 18, were recovered from the Tintic Standard Mine in Dividend, Utah, undated | Photos of Powell and Otteson courtesy of Amanda Hunt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Jerrod William Baum, 41, accused of killing two teens who went missing in December, was formally charged Tuesday in what prosecutors say could possibly become a capital murder case.

Baum appeared in Provo’s 4th District Court on eight felony charges, including two counts each for aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and abuse of a dead body, as well as one count each for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and obstructing justice, according to court documents.

As reported by The Associated Press, Baum could face the death penalty if convicted in the deaths of the two slain teens due to the aggravated charges and what Utah County prosecutor Chad Grunander referred to in a press conference Tuesday as “torture and heinous acts” inflicted upon Otteson and Powell.

By law, the prosecutor’s office has 30 days from the arraignment to make those intentions known, Grunander said, adding that his office will make that decision “at a later date.”

Baum was arrested March 29, just hours after police recovered the bodies of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Riley Powell, on a shallow ledge 100 feet down a 1,500-foot mine shaft near the town of Mammoth.

The bodies were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Taylorsville and, after an autopsy, were positively identified to be those of Otteson and Powell on Friday.

Baum’s girlfriend, Morgan Henderson, 34, was arrested later that day on allegations she interfered with the investigation.

Henderson was then booked into Utah County Jail as soon as she was released from the Sanpete County Jail on unrelated gun charges, according to a statement released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office March 31.

As stated in court documents, Baum caught the two teenagers after they visited his girlfriend at their home and then bound them in their Jeep before driving them to an abandoned mine. Once there, Baum killed the teens, Henderson told police, after he warned her on previous occasions not to have male visitors at the house without Baum being present.

Detectives were able to develop a timeline of the teens movements using eyewitness testimony, social media, surveillance footage and cellphone records, as well as Facebook Messenger activity showing that Powell and Henderson were friends, which led police to her home.

Over the course of multiple interviews with police, Henderson initially denied having any knowledge of the teens’ whereabouts. Then she began changing her story, telling police in January that the teens were at her home in Mammoth the night they disappeared but that she had no idea what had happened to them once they left, according to information obtained from the probable cause statement filed with the court.

On March 25, after police found an ax, a rifle and other items in her vehicle during an unrelated traffic stop, she was interviewed by police again.

During the interview, Henderson told police that Powell and Otteson had come to the house and left a short time later.

Henderson alleges that after the teens left, Baum came to find her and showed her the pair were tied up in Powell’s Jeep. He put Henderson in the car to “go for a ride and have a talk,” taking them all out to an abandoned mine site. He killed the teenagers, then took her back home and threatened her as well, police said.

Henderson then led investigators to the Tintic Standard Mine No. 2, where police located the teens’ bodies, both found with their hands tied behind their backs with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.