Longtime Utah radio host Doug Wright semi-retiring

KSL Newsradio host Doug Wright announced his plans for semi-retirement on his show March 29, 2018 | Photo courtesy of KSL.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After 50 years broadcasting and 40 years as a radio host at KSL Newsradio, Doug Wright announced he is semi-retiring from radio.

As host of “The Doug Wright Show,” Wright announced he will no longer be hosting his daily radio news show starting June 1, which is also the day of his 40th anniversary with KSL. His show airs Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon, on KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM or 1160 AM.

“At that point, I’m going to semi-retire,” Wright said on his show March 29. “It’s a joyful thing for me.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, released a statement in reaction to the announcement.

“Doug Wright is a staple of Utah political news and has graced the airwaves for over 40 years,” Lee said. “I’ve gone from enjoying him as a listener to enjoying being a participant in his news program.

“KSL news radio will not be the same without him.”

Starting Monday, Wright started hosting only the first two hours from “The Doug Wright Show.” The final hour is now being hosted by KSL sports producer Dave Noriega and reporter Debbie Dujanovic, who will take over the full three-hour time slot after June 1.

Also after June 1, Wright said he will continue to host the “KSL Movie Show” on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.