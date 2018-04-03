Hazardous waste in your home? Drop it off free at county landfill event

Household hazardous waste is collected at the first event held by Washington County Solid Waste Division, St. George, Utah, June 7, 2008 | Photo courtesy Washington County Solid Waste Division, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Any Washington County residents who pay a garbage bill for residential waste collection may drop off household hazardous waste materials at the county landfill Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The service is free; however, there is a disposal charge for vehicle tires.

According to the Washington County Solid Waste District’s website, household hazardous waste is defined as follows:

Chemical products in your home are deemed Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) once they are no longer in use or have past their expiration date. The potential for their ignitability and toxicity make them hazardous to us and those around us.

Among the types of waste that will be accepted are the following:

Aerosol cans.

Car batteries.

Fluorescent light bulbs.

Fuel.

Herbicides.

Medical waste.

Paint, paint thinners and other paint supplies.

Pesticides.

Propane.

Rechargeable batteries.

Oil is collected and recycled year-round.

For more information, visit the Washington County Solid Waste District’s website.

Washington County Landfill event details

What: Household hazardous waste collection day.

When: Saturday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Washington County Landfill, 325 North Landfill Road in Washington.

Cost: Free for Washington County residents who have garbage collection service; commercial users are asked to contact the solid waste district.

