Preserving art for future generations: Southern Utah Museum of Art receives conservation assistance

Michael Vierela and Kari Heaps in the Education Collection Room of the Southern Utah Museum of Art, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy Southern Utah Museum of Art, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Southern Utah Museum of Art announced that it is one of 80 institutions from across the country selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation program.

The program is administered by the Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal grant-making agency that supports museums and libraries.

“Although SUMA is a new, state-of-the-art facility, we want to ensure the permanent collection is preserved for future generations to study and enjoy,” said Jessica Farling, director and curator of the Southern Utah Museum of Art. “This assessment will also help the museum prepare for national accreditation through the American Alliance of Museums, which we must start planning for now.”

The Collections Assessment for Preservation program helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings. The museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.

“Simply by applying for the CAP program, the Southern Utah Museum of Art has shown a commitment to preserving cultural heritage,” said Tiffani Emig, programs director for the Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation.

The Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works supports conservation education, research and outreach activities that increase understanding of global cultural heritage. Learn more at the institute’s website.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and approximately 35,000 museums. The institute works with libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning and cultural and civic engagement. To learn more, visit the institute’s website.

