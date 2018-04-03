Driver making left turn from stop sign hits the side of a passing car

A black Kia Sportage is towed away from the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of Deseret Drive South and 3050 East, St. George, Utah, April 3, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver making a left turn crashed into the side of a passing vehicle Tuesday, police said.

St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said responders were called to the scene about 8:50 a.m. on a report of a two-car collision at the intersection of Deseret Drive South and 3050 East.

Holmes said the driver of a dark gray Toyota Corolla was stopped at the stop sign on Deseret Drive South, facing west and waiting to make a left turn onto southbound 3050 East. Meanwhile, a black Kia Sportage was heading north on 3050 East.

“She pulled out and collided with the Kia Sportage SUV as it was going northbound,” Holmes said of the Corolla driver. “It was a T-bone accident.”

The Kia driver reportedly suffered neck injuries in the collision, which set off multiple airbags in her car. Gold Cross Ambulance, which has a substation located near the scene, was the first to respond, and its crew ended up transporting the Kia driver to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Meanwhile, the other driver remained at the scene, along with her husband, who happened to be following her in another car and witnessed the collision.

“The driver of the Toyota Corolla remained on scene with no injuries and with minor vehicle damage, but she was cited for the accident,” Holmes said.

The Kia, which had a bent wheel and other damage to its passenger side, was towed from the scene. However, the Corolla, despite having sustained some damage to its front end, was still operable and was driven away by its owner. Neither car carried any other occupants except for its driver.

St. George Fire Department personnel briefly assisted with the cleanup of the scene. Traffic was impacted at the busy intersection for more than 30 minutes while St. George Police officers investigated and cleared the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

