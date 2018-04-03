Crash on Brigham Road sends 1 to hospital

Mini Cooper sustains extensive frontal damage in two-vehicle crash on Brigham Road, St. George, Utah, April 3, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash on Brigham Road left one vehicle occupant injured and traffic backed up for several blocks Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and emergency responders were dispatched to 1130 E. Brigham Road for a crash involving a white Chevrolet Equinox and a turquoise Mini Cooper, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

Paramedics found one occupant in the Mini Cooper who sustained what appeared to be a possible arm fracture, and she was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, Holmes said.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers determined that the Equinox, which was heading east on Brigham Road, began to slow down when a vehicle traveling directly in front of it slowed to nearly a stop before turning into the parking lot of a chapel.

Meanwhile, the Mini Cooper, traveling directly behind, slammed into the rear bumper of the Equinox when the driver was not able to react in time. The impact launched both vehicles forward.

The Mini Cooper sustained extensive frontal damage during impact, while the damage to the Equinox appeared to be confined to the rear bumper area, Holmes said.

The vehicle turning into the chapel was able to clear the roadway and was not involved in the crash, while the Mini Cooper was later towed from the scene.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was cited for following too close.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, and traffic was impacted for nearly 45 minutes while responders tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

