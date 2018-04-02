There is a new treatment option you need to know about if you have headaches

Woman with headache. Undated | Image courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

FEATURE — The sphenopalatine ganglion is a bundle of nerves that is located in the midface behind the nasal passages and, if damaged or traumatized, it can cause severe pain in the face and head. Recent research has highlighted the ability of alleviating headache and facial pain through a minimally invasive procedure known as a sphenopalatine ganglion block.

At Southwest Spine and Pain Center, pain management specialists treat many patients who suffer from debilitating migraine headaches. Migraines are different than a common headache that we all may get from time to time; they are painful headache episodes that can last anywhere from hours to days and are accompanied by symptoms including nausea, dizziness and sensitivity to light and sound.

Management of migraines is complex, but with the use of sphenopalatine ganglion blocks, the pain specialists at Southwest Spine and Pain Center are bringing hope to migraine sufferers.

Chronic facial pain is also often difficult to treat because the face is a delicate area to work with, but those who suffer from facial pain are usually extremely debilitated. Recent studies have also shown that facial pain patients may find relief following this minimally invasive procedure.

The ideal candidates for a sphenopalatine ganglion block are patients who suffer from pain that is caused by acute or chronic migraine headaches, acute cluster headaches and many types of facial neuralgias. Sphenopalatine ganglion blocks may be administered in conjunction with medication and other pain management treatments and techniques.

As a minimally invasive procedure, this block can be performed at any of the state-of-the-art procedure centers at Southwest Spine and Pain Center. Patients will not require general anesthesia, and will be able to go home shortly after the procedure.

The nerve block consists of a local anesthetic to provide pain relief and the entire procedure lasts approximately ten minutes. After a brief time in the recovery area, patients are able to go home.

Southwest Spine and Pain Center’s pain management team has seen great success for patients with migraines and facial pain following a sphenopalatine ganglion block, with patients reporting less pain, better function and improved quality of life.

For more information about chronic migraines or facial pain, or how a sphenopalatine ganglion block may help your chronic pain condition, visit www.SouthwestSpineandPain.com or call 435-656-2424 to contact the Southwest Spine and Pain Center location nearest you.

Written by JON OBRAY, MD, Interventional Pain Management Physician

