Center for the Arts, Docutah welcome Holocaust survivor for an evening of courage and hope

Holocaust survivor Stanley Bernath (center) visits with students in this undated photo, location not specified | Photo courtesy of Docutah, St. George News

IVINS — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta with the participation of Dixie State University Docutah International Documentary Film Festival will present an important evening of courage, education, history and hope as they welcome Holocaust survivor Stanley Bernath April 9 at 7 p.m.

Bernath will share his experiences as a child growing up in Eastern Europe and how his life changed as an 18-year-old, living through the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria. The event includes the moving stories of three families, now living in Kayenta, and of life in Poland during the war.

“Stanley is one of the lucky few to have survived the Holocaust as a Jewish prisoner of war during World War II in Austria. He was almost starved and worked to death while at Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp from 1944–1945. His story is inspiring and hopeful,” said Lisa Bernath, Bernath’s daughter and Kayenta resident. “He will give a lecture – complete with video and photographs – recounting his personal experience during the war and host a Q&A with the audience. At a robust 92 years of age, my father is extremely articulate and engaging.”

The evening will also include a screening of the short documentary film from the 2017 Docutah festival “116 Cameras.”

According to a press release from Docutah, as the Holocaust survivor community ages, the USC Shoah Foundation has embarked on an ambitious new project to transform survivors into 3D digital projections that will interact with generations to come. The film “116 Cameras” follows Auschwitz survivor Eva Schloss as she goes through this unique process and reflects on how her role as a Holocaust speaker has changed over time. Bernath is among the Holocaust survivors who took part in the project as well.

“As technology advances, this remarkable technique will help keep the story of what happened during one of the darkest periods in human history alive and, perhaps, prevent it from happening again,” Phil Tuckett, professor of digital film and Docutah executive director, said. “We are honored to be invited to participate in this important event at the Center for the Arts. Documentary film provides a window not only on our world as it is today, but also on our history.”

Tickets for the evening are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 435-674-2787.

Event details

What: “A Holocaust Survivor’s Story of Endurance and Hope.”

When: Monday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $15; students, $10.

Purchase tickets: Online or by calling 435-674-2787.

