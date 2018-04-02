Dec. 17, 1940 — March 29, 2018

Shareon Elizabeth Allington Higgs, 77, of Washington City, Utah, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, March 29, 2018. Shareon was born in Salt Lake City, on Dec. 17, 1940, to Allen Lockhart Allington and Enid Elaine Whiting.

Shareon grew-up in Holladay and graduated from Olympus High School in 1959. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland. She met her soul mate and loving husband of 52 years, through mutual friends on a blind date. On October 18, 1965, she married Ronald Higgs in Salt Lake City.

During his career with the U.S. Forest Service, they lived in Yampa and Colbran, Colorado, Sheridan and Worland, Wyoming, and Price, Utah, while raising their two children, Bonnie Jean and Steven. Shareon loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them.

Shareon received her associate of arts degree from the College of Eastern Utah. She especially enjoyed working with special needs children in the Price School District. She spent much of her spare time volunteering with youth groups. Shareon loved to oil paint and she wrote two books which were published.

After Ron’s retirement, they moved to Washington City, Utah, in 2001. She remained active in church and held a strong belief of God throughout her life. She enjoyed her association with the parishioners at Southland Bible Church and all of their neighbors and friends.

Shareon is survived by her husband, Ron; two children, Bonnie and Steve; Four grandchildren, Crystal; Devin, Jocilyn and Erykah; one great-grandchild, Avry; and two sisters, Janet and Alana.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hope Pregnancy Care Center, 391 East 500 South, St. George, Utah, 84770.

Celebration of life

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday April 4, from 1-3 p.m. at the Southland Bible Church, 195 East Arrowweed Way, Washington.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.