Controlled burn in progress near Snow Canyon High School

A controlled burn is in progress Monday morning near Snow Canyon High School, Santa Clara, Utah, April 2, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Steve Ikuta, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara Fire Department is conducting a controlled burn Monday morning near Snow Canyon High School.

Santa Clara firefighter Steve Ikuta said this burn takes place every year.

“We’re just doing a controlled burn that we do every year,” Ikuta said. “It’s on the west side of Snow Canyon High.”

The burn is expected to take several hours, wrapping up around noon. Ikuta stressed that this is a controlled situation and that the public should not call 911 or other emergency services.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman