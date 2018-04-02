Rep. Stewart receives 2018 Distinguished Community Heath Defender Award

File photo - Rep. Chris Stewart R-Utah's 2nd Congressional District, Santa Clara, Utah, Oct. 26, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart was presented with the 2018 Distinguished Community Health Defender Award Wednesday by Community Health Centers.

“I have had the privilege to visit a number of community health centers throughout Utah,” Stewart said. “They fill a vital need by serving some of the most vulnerable populations in a caring and localized way. I am honored to receive the Distinguished Community Health Defender Award and will continue to use my position in the U.S. Congress to support this essential health care network.”

Read more: Constituents grill Rep. Chris Stewart on gun control, Russian collusion at town hall

“What Congressman Stewart has done for Utah by supporting Health Center funding is going to help thousands of patients and families across the state, not to mention across the United States,” Gerryann Marty, a patient and consumer board member at Community Health Centers, said.

In Utah, 13 Community Health Center organizations serve over 150,000 Utahns annually at 58 sites from Cache Valley to the Four Corners area and St. George. The Health Centers focus on minimizing health care costs by providing primary and preventative care and treatment to patients, including dental and mental health services, and connecting them to other community resources.

In addition to providing comprehensive, primary and preventive health care, Utah’s Health Centers are working with local and national partners to fight the rising tide of opioid addiction and overdose deaths in Utah and are working to find effective and compassionate methods of treating the homeless in Utah.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews