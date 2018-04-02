Mormon church announces 7 new temples to be built, 1 in Utah

Temple Square — Temple Square is one of Utah's most visited attractions, drawing millions of visitors a year. Temple Square consists of the Salt Lake Temple, the Tabernacle (home of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir), the Assembly Hall and two visitors' centers, Salt Lake City, Utah, date unknown | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — During a general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sunday, it was announced that the church will build seven new temples, including one in Layton.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced at the closing session of the conference that new temples would be built in Salta, Argentina; Bengaluru, India; Managua Nicaragua; Cagayan de Oro, Philippines; Layton, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and a major city yet to be determined in Russia.

“We want to bring temples closer to the expanding membership of the church,” President Nelson said. “My dear brothers and sisters, construction of these temples may not change your life, but your time in the temple surely will. In that spirit, I bless you to identify those things you can set aside so you can spend more time in the temple.”

There are 17 operating temples in Utah, including Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Logan, Jordan River, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, St. George, Salt Lake and Vernal.

The Jordan River temple has completed extensive interior renovation and is scheduled for rededication on May 20. The Saratoga Springs temple was announced at the April 2017 general conference. The Layton temple will be the 19th in Utah.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord,” the most sacred places on the earth. Temples differ from the meeting houses or chapels where all are welcome to attend Sunday worship services. In the temple, according to LDS church descriptions, the teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism and other ceremonies that unite families for eternity.

