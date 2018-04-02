World premiere of ‘Molly & Peter’ at Southern Utah University; life in an LDS family

Brandon Scott Grayson and Maycee Ham in Molly & Peter, undated | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Exploring the dynamic of a typical family in a suburban community and how outsides influences creep in and pull people in different directions, Southern Utah University’s department of theatre arts and dance will present “Molly & Peter” Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The production is made possible through Black Box Grants and will be delivered in the auditorium of the Black Box Theater, 300 W. University Blvd.

“Molly & Peter” is an original play written and directed by Henry Ballesteros, a senior candidate for a Bachelor of Fine Arts in classical acting. Set in the Mormon community, the play presents a mother and father who are trying to understand what their son is going through as he tries to navigate his late teenage years.

Based on real events and conversations, this play examines the culture within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by following this LDS family as they deal with the outside world imposing powerful changes on their everyday lives.

“When I set out the write this play, it was never my intention to show the Church in a bad, or negative light,” Ballesteros said. “I come from an LDS background and I wanted to show people who are both in and out of the faith, that the most important thing to any family is pure love. This is something I feel is lacking in the high tech world we live in. We might be in constant communication with each other, but we never really talk to each other.”

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see an original work by the students of Southern Utah University’s theatre arts and dance program.

Event details

What: World premiere of “Molly & Peter,” an original play by SUU senior Henry Ballesteros.

When: April 5-7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theater, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Details: Tickets are $5 per person, credit cards accepted, available at the door.

