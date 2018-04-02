Dixie State University Dance Company to present annual Spring Dance Concert

The Dixie State University Dance Company will bring various styles of dance to the stage at its Spring Dance Concert. Undated | Photo courtesy Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University Dance Company will showcase students as they perform an array of dance styles and techniques at the company’s 31st formal dance concert this week.

The Spring Dance Concert will feature various genres of dance, including modern, ballet, jazz, tap, ballroom, hip-hop and world dance at 7:30 p.m. each night Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Mainstage Theatre of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center.

“Our dancers have been working diligently to share their passion and love of dance with the community,” Dr. Li Lei, founder and artistic director of the Dixie State Dance Company, said.

Organized by Lei and the Dixie State Dance Department faculty and staff, the company offers professional caliber performances at its concerts.

This week’s concert will feature 16 DSU dancers: Kylee Arnold, Ceili Burdick, Haleigh Caldwell, Meagan Cross, Hyrum Ford, Amber Foster, Kaylyn Fulton, Jaidyn Harris, Emma Hobson, Sam Keatley, Samantha Kidd, Andrew Maynard, Shaylie Russell, Laura Stirland, Cajun Syrett and Kelsey Wright.

“Dance is about technique,” Brian Grob, DSU advisor for arts, said. “It’s about collective creation. It’s about caring instruction. It’s about vulnerability, passion, humility and heart. Our dancers brave the daily rigors of rehearsal to share a piece of their soul and their unique voice with you.”

This year’s choreographers include Lei, Lisa Clements, Bernard Gaddis, Nicole Hadley, Heather Madison, Jenny Mair, Elizabeth Stich, Jamie Waters, Scott Watts and Megan Young.

The Dixie State Dance Company was founded in September 2001 to provide DSU dance students an opportunity to experience, train and refine the art of dance. By putting on 31 formal dance concerts since its founding, the company has prepared members to succeed in dance careers. To learn more, visit the DSU Dance Department website.

Event details

What: Dixie State University Dance Company Spring Dance Concert.

When: April 5-7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mainstage Theatre of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center.

Details: Admission to the Spring Dance Concert is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth, and $2 for students with a DSU student ID. Tickets are available ahead of time at the Cox Performing Arts Center Box Office, over the phone at 435-652-7800 or online at www.dsutix.com. Grob encourages the community to purchase tickets in advance, as the show consistently sells out each year.

