Capturing the human imprint through art: Stuart Robinson at Southern Utah University

CEDAR CITY — The Department of Art and Design at Southern Utah University welcomes installation and fiber artist Dr. Stuart Robinson as the Art Insights speaker Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. Robinson’s work examines the ways in which humans interact with man-made elements and the traces we leave upon them. Admission is free and open to the public.

A journey is recorded in the footprints we leave behind. Each of us leave a trace of who we were and what our lives were like.

“My grandfather, who made a living as a farmer and carpenter, enjoyed sitting in his recliner after long, exhausting days,” Robinson said. “Over time, he left an imprint of his body, head, and hair on the upholstery – a body print that remained long after his death. Images and associations like this drive my work.”

Robinson earned his Ph.D. in art and visual culture education from the University of Arizona, an M.A. in art history and museum studies from the University of Cincinnati, and a B.A. in art history from the University of South Carolina. He previously taught at the University of Cincinnati, University of Arizona, Fenster High School and Northwest Missouri State University. Robinson is currently an assistant professor of art education at Southern Utah University.

“In one way, my prints capture the vulnerability, fragility, and impermanence of life, as communicated by feeble positions and fading oil stains,” Robinson said in his artist’s statement. “In a different way, they represent a righteous life and a noble death.”

His work opens dialogue about the interplay of past, present and future relationships, representing the individual and irreplaceable mark that each of us leaves on the world around us.

Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s Art and Design faculty. Students and community members meet to partake in presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights.

Event details

What: Art Insights session with Stuart Robinson.

When: Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Details: Free and open to the public.

