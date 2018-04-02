Wind advisory warns of 50 mph gusts in Washington County

ST. GEORGE — A gusty night is forecast for parts of Washington County – including St. George and surrounding communities – Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a wind advisory in effect from 10 p.m. MDT Monday to 6 a.m. MDT Tuesday.
Affected area
North-south oriented canyons in Washington County are subject to the advisory, including Zion National Park and the St. George area.
Timing
North to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected to develop in the evening and continue through the night.
Precautions
Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west oriented roadways. High-profile and lightweight vehicles will be most susceptible to these strong winds.
Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.
