Wind advisory warns of 50 mph gusts in Washington County

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds as driving may be difficult. Those driving high profile vehicles and pulling trailers should take extra caution as those vehicles can be more vulnerable to crosswinds. This composite image includes a file photo of a semitractor-trailer overturned on the interstate. | Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A gusty night is forecast for parts of Washington County – including St. George and surrounding communities – Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a wind advisory in effect from 10 p.m. MDT Monday to 6 a.m. MDT Tuesday.

Affected area

North-south oriented canyons in Washington County are subject to the advisory, including Zion National Park and the St. George area.

Timing

North to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected to develop in the evening and continue through the night.

Precautions

Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west oriented roadways. High-profile and lightweight vehicles will be most susceptible to these strong winds.

Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.

