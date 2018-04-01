Tuition increasing at Dixie State University, other Utah colleges

Students walk between classes on the Dixie State University campus in St. George, Utah, Oct. 11, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Students at Dixie State University and other state colleges across Utah will soon have to shell out some more money for tuition.

The Utah State Board of Regents approved a 1.5 percent increase for all state institutions of higher education Friday at its annual meeting at Dixie State in St. George.

Colleges and universities across Utah also had the option to apply for second-tier tuition increases beyond the base 1.5 percent increase. Dixie State officials requested an additional 2 percent increase in tuition, which was also approved by the Board of Regents.

In total, tuition at Dixie State will increase by 3.5 percent for the next academic year, which starts in August. This will mean in-state students at Dixie State taking 12-20 credits will pay an additional $75 for tuition each semester. Nonresident students will have to pay $137 more.

The University of Utah, Utah State University and Weber State University also requested second-tier tuition increases above the base tuition increase. Southern Utah University did not request a second-tier tuition increase, so SUU’s tuition will only increase by the base 1.5 percent.

The 1.5 base percentage increase is the lowest percentage increase sought by the state’s higher education system for base tuition in eight years. The regents’ action on tuition also follows a Legislature-approved $68.4 million increase in higher education funding, which is an increase of nearly 8 percent over the previous year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.