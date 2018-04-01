St. George Streetfest offers fun time foolin’ around for April’s first Friday

Crowds gather on Main Street during a previous St. George Streetfest event, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of St. George Streetfest, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — April may be for fools but there’s no foolin’ when it comes to the St. George Streetfest, the seasonal monthly event held on first Fridays. The community event resumed in March and continues to be a huge hit with this Friday’s fest, aptly-themed “No Foolin’ Streetfest is the Best,” promises even new activities and prime time family fun.

April’s Streetfest will kickoff in downtown St. George at 6 p.m. Friday on Main Street and the Town Square Park.

Now in its third season, St. George Streetfest has grown to include a third stage and more attractions. Of course fan favorites like the Desert Pulse Jazz Garden and Main Street Stage featuring Festival Sounds DJ Dance are back highlighting what organizers describe as phenomenal talent this season.

The additional attractions have been wildly popular with Streetfest fans looking for great family entertainment.

“We are excited to announce that the Stapley Family Fun Zone will include a mechanical bull, an amazing bungee jump trampoline and the National Guard Climbing Wall,” Carrie Bunker, Streetfest executive director, said. “Our team won’t stop there either. We are working hard to continue to grow the event and bring our community together.”

“The Raven Cain Band will be in concert,” Bunker said of April’s Streetfest. “Attendees will be able to see them like they’ve never seen them before. They are bringing their full production concert performance to the Main Street Stage for a high-energy night of spectacular music and magical memories.”

The excitement of the event is truly infectious. Part of the tremendous success of the event is because of the wonderful support the event has received, board chairman John Kessler said.

“We especially want to thank our sponsors, without their financial help this event would not be possible,” he said. “Of course, we are still in need of a few more sponsors. St. George city has been a stellar support since the beginning three years ago.”

St. George Streetfest is brought to the community by and in appreciation of its many generous sponsors, including Canyon Media, St. George News, Stapley Pharmacy, Nielson RV, Red Door Dental, Desert Pulse, The Independent, Green Gate Village, Stone Canyon Eye Care, Skywest Airlines, St George Events and Occasions, Wasatch Brewery, Chef Hog, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, IG Winery, Festival Sound and the city of St. George.

St. George Streetfest recurring attractions



Desert Pulse Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village featuring jazz musicians the first hour and high-quality bands the remainder of the night. Dancing, beer and wine from 6 p.m. to midnight. $5 cover charge.

Stapley Family Fun Zone featuring jump houses, an obstacle course, ultimate ping pong, pottery, crafts, climbing wall from 6-9 p.m. $5 per wrist band.

Nielson RV Vendor Village from 6-9 p.m. featuring over 30 arts and crafts vendors and retail merchants, tours of RVs and campers and First Friday discounts.

Chef Hog Food Truck Row powered by Tuacahn and featuring a variety of food trucks and more from 6-10 p.m.

Main Street Stage and vendors: quality family entertainment and bands from 6-9 p.m.; Festival Sounds DJ dance party from 9-10 p.m.; downtown vendors featuring products and great food.

Red Door Dental face painting.

Stone Canyon Eye Care interactive mirror photo booth.

Other activities: trampoline bungee, mechanical bull, magician, hip hop dancers, vocal talent, karaoke.

Vendor opportunities are still available by visiting the St. George Streetfest website.

April’s “No Foolin’ Streetfest is the Best” featured entertainment

Sweet Tooth Fairy and The Independent Sweet Sounds Stage on Tabernacle

6-6:30 p.m. – Clinton Norman.

6:30-7 p.m. – Bailey Carter.

7 -8 p.m. – Red Rock Strings.

8-8:30 p.m. – Even Stevens Super Star.

8:30-9 p.m. – Jim Sevy’s Jazz Band.

Main Street Stage

6 p.m. – Even Stevens Super Star.

7 p.m. – Raven Cain Band.

9 p.m. – Festival Sounds DJ Dance Party.

Desert Pulse Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village

6 p.m. – Dixie Jazz Quartet.

7 p.m. – Even Stevens Super Star.

7:30 p.m. – Eli A.

8:30 p.m. – Mason Cottom Band.

Upcoming Streetfest dates/themes

May 4 – Cinco de Mayo and Iron Streetfest.

June 1 – Moonlight Madness and Glow Run.

July 6 – Independence Day celebration and fireworks.

Aug. 3 – Islands Celebration and Luau.

Sept. 7 – Cowboy Country Jam.

Oct. 5 – Oktoberfest and Art Show.

About St. George Streetfest and organizers

St. George Streetfest, formerly know as Georgefest, is a nonprofit organization under the A.R.T.S umbrella. According to its news release, the event is designed to revitalize the heart of downtown St. George and make it a destination for residents and tourists. St. George Streetfest showcases downtown businesses, local arts, vendors and food and provides quality activities and entertainment for all ages.

The event takes place the first Friday of the month from March through October on Main Street and Town Square in downtown St. George. Streetfest provides a consistent, clean, safe, outdoor nightlife experience for the entire community.

The St. George Streetfest board of directors comprises chairman John Kessler, Shayne Durrant, Tanisha “TK” Randal and Darren Edwards.

