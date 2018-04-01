University’s Festival of Excellence will celebrate lifelong scholarship in all forms

Art students at Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Festival of Excellence is an annual one-day event dedicated to celebrating Southern Utah University’s scholarly efforts through interdisciplinary dialogue to encourage lifelong learning.

Intrinsic to the event, students and employees are encouraged to present their major projects, research, performances, displays and any other type of scholarly activity to the general SUU community.

This year’s festival will take place Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. on the SUU campus and the public is welcome. Participants, students and faculty alike, will have a valuable opportunity to gain experience presenting their work in a professional atmosphere.

“The 2018 Festival of Excellence represents the culmination of years of labor on the part of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Scott Knowles, assistant professor of theatre arts and dance and one of the directors of the Festival of Excellence. “This year’s presentations integrate a vast array of different topics and offer a truly interdisciplinary look into the excellent work accomplished at Southern Utah University.”



Dr. Bertice Berry, a best-selling author, teacher, educator and public figure, will be the keynote speaker at the festival. Dr. Berry’s mission is to “inspire change and transformation through life-long learning, diversity, values, and excellence.”

“When you walk with purpose, you collide with destiny,” she states in her vision statement.

In its event announcement, the university invites and encourages students, faculty and members of the community to attend and support the scholarly work and research taking place at SUU.

“We don’t do enough of celebrating the talent we have on our campus,” SUU Provost Bradley Cook said. “We have faculty and students writing books, engineering projects, writing and publishing papers, traveling the world to present research and yet our own community doesn’t know about it.”

Event details

What: Southern Utah University Festival of Excellence.

When: Tuesday, April 3 beginning at 9 a.m.

Where: Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Boulevard, Cedar City.

Details: Information and full schedule are provided on SUU’s Festival of Excellence webpage.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews