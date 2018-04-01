Public is welcome to attend Dixie Forum featuring Sears Art Show prize winner

Photos courtesy Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s lecture series Dixie Forum: A Window on the World this week will host a presentation on artistic technique from the Purchase Prize winner of the 31st Annual Robert N. and Peggy Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show and Sale.

Rett Ashby, whose painting “Nature’s Cathedral” won this year’s Purchase Prize and is currently on exhibit at Dixie State’s Sears Art Museum Gallery, will give his presentation Tuesday at noon in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on campus. Admission is free, and the public is welcome.

In his presentation, Rett Ashby will demonstrate his technique and explain how he approaches the concept, design and color palette of a painting. As a custom framer in Provo, he works with many professional artists and also will speak on how their works influence him.

Rett Ashby’s earliest artistic influence came from his mother, Sandra Ashby, a professional watercolor artist from whom he learned the basics of fine art. He continues to experiment and hone his own style and is influenced by textures, his surroundings and the hard and soft lines found in landscapes.

Rett Ashby studied art at Weber State and Utah State universities as well as under the tutelage of artists such as Harrison Groutage, Glen Edwards and LeConte Stewart. He currently has galleries in Scottsdale, Arizona; Alexandria, Virginia; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Fredricksburg, Texas; and St. George.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. The next installment of Dixie Forum will host Ace Pilkington April 10 at noon in the same location.

More information about the series is available on the universities Dixie Forum webpage or by contacting Dixie Forum coordinator John Burns at telephone 435-879-4712 or email to burns@dixie.edu.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum presentation by Rett Ashby, winner of the Sears Dixie Invitational Art Ahow’s Purchase Prize for 2018.

When: Tuesday, April 3, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium, located inside the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State University campus.

Details: Free and open to the public.

