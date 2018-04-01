Chamber Inspiration Luncheon to feature veteran HVAC entrepreneur Jeffrey D. Stewart

Jeffrey L. Stewart will be the featured speaker at the St. George Area Chamber of COmmerce luncheon Wednesday. | Photo courtesy Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Inspiration Luncheon Wednesday will feature entrepreneur Jeffrey D. Stewart.

A semiretired business owner and entrepreneur living in Washington, Stewart started his career in the air conditioning and heating business in 1977 in Las Vegas. He eventually sold his main air conditioning business in 2004 and found his way to St. George in 2006.

During his time in Las Vegas, Stewart taught air conditioning at both the community college and at UNLV. In 1999 Stewart was elected to serve as the president of the Southern Nevada Air Conditioning Refrigeration Service Contractors Association for two terms.

In 1993, Stewart started a training school, a post-secondary education facility with an emphasis on air conditioning and refrigeration training.

Stewart is also part owner of three other businesses in Las Vegas – a roofing company, drywall painting company and another small air conditioning business.

Since moving to Southern Utah, Stewart has partnered with his eldest son in several real estate projects around the St. George area.

Stewart also partnered up with his friend Wayne Provost to pursue several patent ideas in the construction and medical fields. When Provost moved to St. George and joined Dixie State University in the fall of 2016, Stewart was asked to help with the mentoring program and he now donates his time to help students and community members who are working on various patents and business start-ups.

More recently Stewart and Provost donated one of their patents, the funnel jet turbine, to DSU. They, along with several local business mentors, now teach a class to a select group of students. These students are building a business around that patented device. This is the first time DSU has offered a class where students are owners of a patent and are building a real business around that patent.

Event details

What: Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring entrepreneur Jeffrey Stewart.

When: Wednesday, April 4. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

Admission: $15 chamber members, $20 for non-members. Advanced registration is mandatory at the Chamber website.

