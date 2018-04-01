Police: Woman calls it a robbery, man calls it a prank; both arrested for prostitution

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man and woman were arrested in St. George Thursday after police responded to a reported robbery only to find the report was falsely made after an alleged dispute between the two suspects over payment for sex.

Fortino Jimenez, of Hurricane, and Jashonda Denise Lucas, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on charges relating to prostitution and sexual solicitation.

Police responded to a call from Lucas reporting that she had been robbed by Jimenez.

Lucas filled out a witness statement stating she had met with Jimenez to buy a phone, and he took $180 from her, a probable cause statement written by a St. George Police officer in support of the arrests states.

However, after signing the witness statement, Lucas allegedly admitted to police in a post-Miranda interview that she was never going to buy a phone.

“She admitted to posting an ad on a known prostitution website and meeting with Fortino to ‘hang out’ in exchange for money,” the arrest report states, noting that Lucas said they never agreed to any sex acts.

Police contacted Jimenez who agreed to speak with investigators. After being read his Miranda rights, according to the police report, Jimenez stated he had agreed to pay Lucas a specific amount of money in exchange for a sex act.

Jimenez told police he only meant to prank Lucas but met with her at a specific location and brought the previously agreed upon price, according to the probable cause statement.

Based on a written statement by Jimenez, police said they determined the two had agreed to exchange money for sex.

Lucas was charged with misdemeanor counts of completing a false written statement and sexual solicitation. She remains in custody on $1,360 bond at the time of this report.

Jimenez was charged with patronizing a prostitute, a class A misdemeanor. He was released from custody on $1,950 bond.

Neither suspect has any prior record of criminal history in Utah.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

