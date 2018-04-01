Dirt biker dies following crash at racetrack

Written by Joseph Witham
April 1, 2018
MILLARD COUNTY — A 18-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle at a racetrack in Millard County Saturday.

According to a news issued by Millard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at the Bunker Hill Motocross Track in Delta on report of a motorcycle crash with severe injuries.

Medical personnel who were already stationed at the racetrack immediately began life saving efforts on the man.

The man, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Hunter Syddall, of Central Valley, was transported to Delta Community Hospital where he later died.

The crash happened during a Bunker Hill Motocross racing event at the track.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to Hunter’s family and friends in this difficult time,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

