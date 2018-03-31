Arrowhead Gallery highlights father and son as featured artists for April; artist reception set

This composite image showcases the April featured artists for the Arrowhead Gallery. From left to right: "Family" by Harold Tanner in acrylic and "Forest Waters" in watercolor by Ric Tanner, locations and dates not specified | Images courtesy of Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery has announced father and son duo Harold Tanner and Ric Tanner as the featured artists for April. Their work, including a number of new pieces, will be shown throughout the month at the gallery.

Guests are invited to join them for an artist reception April 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, located at 68 E. Tabernacle St.

Light refreshments will be served.

About Harold Tanner

According to a media statement from Arrowhead Gallery, Harold Tanner started in visual display and won five gold medal awards from Display Work Magazine. He won first place in a national Westinghouse Window Contest. He received an invitation to the St. George Art Museum’s juried Zion National Part Centennial show.

Harold Tanner has been accepted by the Utah Valley University juried invitational for two years and has a studio in the Electric Theater complex.

About Ric Tanner

Ric Tanner has always had a love for art and studied charcoal drawing, sculpture and ceramics. In 2006, a friend introduced him to watercolor and the Watercolor Society. He fell in love with the transparency and mixtures of watercolors.

He enjoys painting a variety of subject matter from landscapes, cityscapes, animals and portraits. His paintings have been shown in Salt Lake City, Park City and St. George art galleries.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about the guild’s activities.

Event details

What: Arrowhead Gallery featured artist reception.

When: Friday, April 6, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Cost: Free.

The Arrowhead Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests may also visit the gallery online.

