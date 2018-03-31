Feb. 11, 1926 — March 28, 2018

Richard Harold Caine, age 92, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in his home in St. George, Utah. He was born Feb. 11, 1926 in Maywood, Nebraska, to Clarence Hughes and Viva Beatrice Roach Caine. He grew up on a farm in the hills of Nebraska. He learned to work on the farm, milking cows, putting up hay and riding horses. Living most of his early life with his grandparents, he attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse then went to high school in Curtis, Nebraska.

At age 18 Richard joined the Navy from 1944 to 1946 and served on the destroyer “James C. Owens” during World War II. He was in the Japanese harbor when the Peace Treaty was signed.

He married Mary Carol Nutt in Oberlin, Kansas, on Nov. 16, 1946. They had two boys, Douglas H. Caine and Richard E. Caine. Richard worked in North Platte, Nebraska, for the fire department for 10 years and was the fire chief. Then he started driving trucks to St. Louis, Missouri, from North Platte, Nebraska. Then they moved to Southern California in 1962 and he drove trucks for P.I.E. for over 12 years. Due to marriage problems, they were divorced.

Richard married Donna Rose Hughes on Nov. 19, 1971, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Buena Park, California, for four years then moved to Denver, Colorado, for employment. They lived there for nine years then moved to St. George, living there until his death.

Richard drove an 18-wheeler most of his life, for 50-plus years, going over 7 million miles across the United States. He was very dependable and always made his loads on time. He enjoyed this very much and was good at it.

Richard is survived by his wife, Donna; one son, Richard E. Caine, St. George, Utah; and seven stepchildren: Cynthia Dupaix, Raymond Hughes, Dale (Robin) Hughes, Roger (Stephanie) Hughes, Karl (Cheryl) Hughes, Pamela (David) Tait, and Teresa (John) Medel; and brother, Rodney Caine. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Douglas H. Caine and stepdaughter, Cathleen Bryan.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at noon in the St. George City Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to services from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.