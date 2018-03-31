Utah Division of Arts & Museums names Dixie State professor as 2018 Visual Art Fellow

Composite image. Dixie State University professor D. McGarren Flack was recently named a 2018 Visual Art Fellow by the Utah Division of Art & Museums, photo date not specified | Images courtesy Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University assistant professor of studio art D. McGarren Flack was recently named a 2018 Visual Art Fellow for the state of Utah.

With a goal of encouraging artists to continue working on their careers, each year the Utah Division of Art & Museums honors two visual artists who exhibit excellence. The art fellow position comes with a $10,000 reward, and artists must demonstrate professionalism in their practice through quality images and documentation.

Flack was selected for the honor due to his skillful painting and layers of visual interest.

“We have amazing art faculty here at DSU, and this award helps solidify the powerhouse of artists that are represented,” Flack said. “The seasoned faculty paired with newer faculty here gives students a diverse approach to art and creativity. I am glad I decided to stay in Utah and teach for DSU, and this award just helps make the realization stronger.”

Flack was introduced to art while fulfilling prerequisite courses for medical school. After taking drawing classes, his life’s focus changed. He started painting at Brigham Young University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He went on to graduate from the University of Utah’s Master of Fine Arts program. Since then, he has been painting full time. To see Flack’s award-winning work, visit his website.

As a faculty member in Dixie State’s art department, Flack helps provide students with a broad foundation in the visual arts. Students gain a comprehensive arts education by taking applied courses, in which they receive hands-on experience in painting, design, photography, sculpture and ceramics, as well as lecture courses that teach art history and the elements of design.

To learn more about Dixie State University’s art department, click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews