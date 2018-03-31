This Southern Utah University class can help you make sense of fine wine

Southern Utah University is offering a wine tasting class beginning April 2, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of SUU Community Education, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Anthony Piersanti aims to pop the cork and introduce willing denizens of Cedar City to the fine and perhaps unfamiliar art of wine tasting – all in three sessions.

Piersanti is the director of IG Winery in Southern Utah’s Festival City and is partnering with Southern Utah University’s Office of Community Education to bring the class, Wine Tasting, a three-part series. The class aims to educate participants on differences in regions of wine, wine types, grapes used in wines, dessert wines, suitable food pairings and more.

“Wine has a sort of mystic quality to those who don’t know the difference between a $10 bottle of wine and a $25 bottle,” Piersanti said. “So we are going to teach how to taste for certain things: the difference in the notes they are tasting, what they like and how they can speak about those tastes.”

While a wine tasting class might seem silly to some, he said, there is a lot one can learn. Wine tasting is taught in communities worldwide and classes are a great place to meet others, socialize and learn something new.

“Even though we are partnering with SUU, there is no coursework involved,” Piersanti said. “You just show up with your friends, drink wine, and as a byproduct you will learn something new while having fun.”

Classes will be held Mondays from 7-9 p.m. on April 2, 9 and 16 at IG Winery, 59 W. Center St. The cost is $65. Register online and find more information on SUU’s Wine Tasting class webpage.

Community classes offered are the direct result of research conducted throughout the year, SUU Community Education Director Melynda Thorpe said, noting that wine tasting was among those the community responded positively to.

“The Office of Community Education has a mission to give back to the community that has given to SUU for more than a century,” she said. “We had more than 200 students enroll in our Spring 2018 session, and we are excited to bring more classes to enhance the culture and learning opportunities for local residents in our Summer 2018 catalog.”

Information on other SUU Community Education classes can be found on its webpage, by emailing bewise@suu.edu or telephoning 435-865-8529.

Event details

What: Wine Tasting, a three-part series of classes from SUU Community Education.

When: Mondays from 7-9 p.m. on April 2, 9 and 16.

Where: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.

How: Register online | Cost is $65.

