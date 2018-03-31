June 9, 1945 — March 23, 2018

Perry LeRoy French, 72, passed away peacefully March 23, 2018. He was born June 9, 1945 in Salt Lake City, to Elmer Eugene and Loletta Ruth Perry French. In 2004 Perry married Julie James in Hurricane, Utah.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; two daughters, two sons and six stepchildren; 29 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; he is also survived by one sister and one brother. He is preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, two sisters and two brothers.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the hospice and volunteer workers who served Perry.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the LaVerkin 3rd Ward Chapel, 70 S. 300 West, LaVerkin, Utah.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

