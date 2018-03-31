Police suspect drowsy driving in auto-tree collision

The scene of a car versus tree crash on River Road, St. George, Utah, March 30, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Police suspect the driver of a car that became acquainted with a tree on south River Road Friday may have fallen asleep at the wheel. According to police, the crash was one of many they responded to Friday.

Police and other responders were sent to the area of 3850 S. River Road in Fort Pierce Industrial Park around 5:30 p.m. What they found was a passenger car that had jumped the curb and collided with a tree, St. George Police Sgt. Jared Parry said.

The driver was initially thought to have experienced a medical episode, but as officers followed up on the crash, they said they believe the man fell asleep while driving northbound on River Road and veered right until hitting the curb.

The man was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for care. The extent of his injuries were unknown to police.

As the incident was still under investigation when he spoke to St. George News, Parry said no citation had yet to be issued.

The car was towed from the scene.

The crash is one of many St. George Police responded to throughout the day Friday, Parry said.

Another crash on River Road just north of 100 South around 8:30 p.m. was caused by a left-turn that left two vehicles disabled in the road and those involved with minor injuries.

Around the same time, a motorcycle crash occurred in the area of 2200 East and 200 South, Parry said. An adult male was riding the motorcycle south on 2200 East and possibly hit a spot where asphalt gave way to gravel on the west side of the road before crashing.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation, Parry said, though police are investigating it as a possible DUI.

The motorcycle rider was taken the hospital with possible head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet when he crashed, Parry said.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to both scenes.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

