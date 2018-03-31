Teen rolls vehicle near Bloomington Country Club

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 17-year-old male driver rolled his vehicle early Friday near the Bloomington Country Club, police said.

St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to find the vehicle, a black 1996 Chevrolet Blazer, on its roof and the driver outside of the vehicle.

“He was very dazed and disoriented,” Trombley said of the driver, adding that he was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“Evidence on scene suggested the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bloomington Drive, where it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was coming around a small bend in the road.”

Although the driver was apparently not wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident, police aren’t sure if he was ejected during the rollover or got out of the car after it came to rest, Tombley said, adding that the vehicle apparently rolled at least four times before falling off an eight-foot retaining wall and landing upside down.

No citations had been issued as of Friday evening, Trombley said, but the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

