Photo gallery: 39th annual St. George Art Festival

The 39th annual St. George Art Festival, St. George, Utah, March 31, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Town Square Park downtown St. George is humming with festivalgoers of all ages, artists and performers on this Day Two of the 39th annual St. George Art Festival.



St. George News made the rounds snapping a few photos here and a few photos there to give you a feel for this annual blue chip event. Enjoy our gallery below.

See the Kids Creation Station, packed Saturday afternoon with throngs of budding artists trying their hand at a variety of art projects, including painting, coloring with markers and crayons, yarn work, jewelry and wooden toys.

Appreciate the work of 110-plus renowned artists, many who return year after year, to display and sell their creations; painters, weavers, potters, jewelers, photographers and sculptors.

For a lot of festivalgoers, it’s about the food and this festival offers dozens of food vendors with a wide range of meals, snacks and treats.

A full slate of musical performers have graced two stages with entertainment throughout the festival.

It all continues throughout the day Saturday until 6 p.m. when it all wraps.

The St. George Art Festival is produced by the city of St. George Leisure Services Department. For more information, see the St. George Art Festival website.

