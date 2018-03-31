Kids snatch up 35,000 eggs in 2 minutes at Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt; photo gallery

Written by Jeff Richards
March 31, 2018
Cedar City's annual Easter Egg Hunt at Main Street Park, Cedar City, Utah, March 31, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In less than two minutes, hundreds of children harvested 35,000 plastic eggs off the grass at Cedar City’s Main Street Park Saturday morning during the city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.

It was the popular event’s 35th year, said organizer Bruce Barclay of the SUU alumni chapter of Sigma Nu.

An estimated 50-70 volunteers spent many hours loading the eggs with candy and prizes, Barclay said. A total of eight children’s bikes were given away, along with numerous Easter baskets loaded with toys and treats.

The park was divided into four sections by age group. At the stroke of 9 a.m., a 10-second countdown was announced over the loudspeakers, after which the kids, along with more than a few helpful adults, sprang into action and scooped up as many eggs as they could.

Check out our gallery below. Happy Easter weekend!

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

