Hundreds walk ‘Way of the Cross’ together to show unity, faith in Jesus Christ

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of people belonging to various Christian faiths walked the streets of St. George together Friday morning as they took part in the 13th annual “Ecumenical Way of the Cross.”

Father Oscar Martin of Saint George Catholic Church said the annual event, held on Good Friday each year, commemorates the passion, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Participants observed each of 14 “stations of the cross” by walking several blocks from the Bluff Street Park to the Saint George Catholic Church, stopping at each of the stations for a few minutes as prayers and Scriptures were recited. In between each station, members of the crowd sang the hymn, “Were You There?” as they walked.

A final 15th station celebrating the resurrection of Christ was observed at the culmination of the hour-long event in the church’s parking lot. There, Father Arokia Dass David of the Saint George Catholic Church quoted from Scriptures proclaiming Christ’s resurrection, saying, “You are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen, he is not here. Behold the place where they laid him.”

“Stations of the Cross” observations at Eastertime have been a staple of many Catholic churches worldwide for centuries, but the Saint George Catholic Church celebration is a truly interfaith event. Ministers, pastors and representatives of more than a dozen different faiths took part Friday.

The Rev. Jimi Kestin, of Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship, who is also a member of the St. George Interfaith Council, said he looks forward to leading the 12th station each year – the segment detailing Christ’s death on the cross.

Of all the community events the Interfaith Council conducts throughout the year, he said, “This one is special to those of us who worship Jesus Christ, because we gather together with a sense of unity that you just will not see anywhere else.”

“It’s wonderful to see the sense of unity that binds us together,” agreed the Rev. Michael Chamness, of Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, who led the 10th station.

“Instead of having our own, let us open it to all,” Martin said of the decision made more than a decade ago to invite the entire Christian community to participate. “It is better to share … and I think all of us here share that same faith in Christ.”

The Rev. Lee Montgomery, of the Spirit of the Desert Episcopal Church, said he’s enjoyed watching the event grow over the years.

“I can remember when it first started with a handful of people,” he said, “It seems to get bigger and better every year.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s an opportunity for churches to get together and celebrate the things we have in common. This is something we can all come together on every year.”

Added Greg Davies, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who led the second station: “We all worship the same God. We’re more alike than we are different. As we celebrate Christ and focus on him, many of our differences will fall away.”

An estimated 200-plus people were in the crowd at the beginning of the event, with many others joining in along the way as the procession made its way along Diagonal Street. The crowd appeared to have doubled in size to at least 400 people by the end of the end of the mile-long walk.

Two St. George Police officers on bicycles helped direct traffic safely around the crowd as they walked down the streets.

The 15 stations were conducted, in order, by the following religious leaders: 1. Father Oscar Martin, Saint George Catholic Church; 2. Greg Davies, LDS missionary; 3. Carmella Fitzpatrick, Unity Center of Positive Living; 4. Fr. Tom Fiske, Grace Episcopal Church; 5. Pastor Arthur Drehman, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church; 6. Alex Wilkie (retired), American Baptist Church; 7. The Rev. Lee Montgomery, Spirit of the Desert Episcopal Church; 8. Pastor Joe Doherty, New Promise Lutheran Church; 9. The Rev. Ralph Clingan, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church; 10. The Rev. Michael Chamness, Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church; 11. Lt. Saul Smoak, Salvation Army; 12. The Rev. Jimi Kestin, Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship; 13. Laura Fairchild, Baha’i faith; 14. The Rev. Jonathan Hendren, New Beginning Christian Fellowship; and 15. Father Arokia Dass David, Saint George Catholic Church.

