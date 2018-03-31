Gallery of the cars. Hurricane’s Rotary Club rolls them in again for its 33rd Easter Car Show.

St. George resident Daryl Moss' 1989 Lincoln Town Car adorned with nearly 28,000 pennies, Hurricane Valley Rotary Club's 33rd annual Easter Car Show, Hurricane, Utah, March 31, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HURRICANE — Organizers of the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club’s Easter Car Show anticipate it will have drawn between 9,000 and 10,000 visitors to town this weekend with its annual display of beauties returning for the 33rd year.

There are 230 cars registered in this year’s show, Rotary Club chapter president Jake Browning said, representing a wide range of makes and models.

By Saturday mid-morning, hundreds of people were making their way through the various vintage vehicles on display, often stopping to take pictures or chat with the cars’ owners.

From a bright orange Lamborghini to a skeleton-riding hearse to a car made almost entirely of wood, the show offers an eclectic mix of styles and tastes for car lovers of all ages.

“It’s quite diverse,” Browning said, adding that trophies will be awarded in 45 different categories near the conclusion of the show Saturday evening.

St. George resident Daryl Moss, who said he’s been collecting pennies since he was 12 years old, was there with his white 1989 Lincoln Town Car adorned with nearly 28,000 pennies. Moss said he spent two years affixing the pennies to the car, which bears the license plate number “1 Cent.” Moss wore a T-shirt with a 1989 penny on it, and handed out free pennies to passersby.

Browning said the event is the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club’s sole fundraiser for the year, and that all the proceeds go back to the club to support community and international projects, such as helping an orphanage in Peru, which they did last year.

The show is located at the Hurricane Community Center, 100 W. 100 South and continues until 5 p.m.

