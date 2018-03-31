May 23, 1979 — March 27, 2018

Angela Jorgensen was born May 23, 1979. She passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. She was raised in Southern Utah by her parents, Lana Prior and David Jorgensen. She was the oldest of four girls. Angie married Steve Olsen, and had her two wonderful children Brakken and Maizee. Later Angie went on to find the love of her life, Tony Meyer. They welcomed their son Tage in 2011, and along with Tony’s son, Ethan, became a family of six.

Angie was full of life and love. As the oldest, she was a natural born leader. She loved fiercely, especially her own children, who she loved beyond measure. Angie dedicated her life to her children, raising them to be strong, independent, loving people who would grow into amazing adults.

Angie loved family, friends and having fun. She was always gathering people for a fun trip or a barbecue and loved having company around. Angie loved adventure and traveling. She met her match in Tony and together they traveled to some beautiful places. Angie was full of life and love and was always making people smile with her larger-than-life laugh. Our hearts will have a void until we meet our loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend again.

Angie is survived by her honey, Tony Meyer of Bountiful, Utah; her children, Brakken, Maizee and Tage; her stepson, Ethan; her parents, Lana Prior (Kenney), and David Jorgensen; her sisters, Chelsea Jones (Marvin), Ali Jorgensen and Cassidy Miller (Brady); many nieces and nephews; also her partner in parenting, Steve Olsen. And many other extended family and friends who loved Angie dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family’s YouCaring fundraiser page.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Monday, April 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George.

Viewings will be held Sunday, April 1, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary and Monday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

