University ROTC, National Guard offer free classes in self-defense for women

CEDAR CITY — Utah Army National Guard soldiers and Southern Utah University ROTC cadets are hosting three sessions of a free self-defense class for women, which will also include information on prevention and resources.

Participants can choose between one of two class sessions on Wednesday – either 1-3:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. – or one session on Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. All classes will include the same information and take place in the ballroom of the Sharwan Smith Student Center on the campus of Southern Utah University.

The lead instructor is a former professional MMA fighter that currently teaches Army hand-to-hand combatives for the Army and jujitsu at a local gym. He is also a certified Sexual Harassment/Assault Reporting and Prevention repressive and instructor in his National Guard unit.

The class is open to the public and is part of the ROTC’s “Safe Campus, Safe Community” initiative. While so many stories are being told about sexual misconduct, the SUU Army ROTC is taking a stand and helping women defend themselves. In addition to two hours of hands-on defense training, the class will cover sexual assault prevention and resources for sexual assault survivors.

There is limited space. Interested participants need to register for the class either by indicating their intention to go on the SUU ROTC Facebook event page or calling the ROTC office at 435-865-8596. If callers get voicemail, they are asked to please leave a detailed message, including name, phone number and which class they are interested in attending.

Event details

What: SUU ROTC and Army National Guard free self-defense classes for women.

When: Three possible choices – Wednesday, April 4, from 1-3:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m., or Thursday, April 5, from 9-11:30 a.m.

Where: Ballroom of Sharwan Smith Student Center on the SUU campus, Cedar City.

