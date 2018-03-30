Tigers grab 1st win; D-Hills takes road win at Canyon View

File photo, Hurricane vs. Cedar, Soccer, Hurricane, Utah, Apr. 14, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

HURRICANE – The Hurricane Tigers got their first win of the season in dramatic fashion Friday night, rallying from 1-0 down in the second half to take a 2-1 victory against Cedar. Desert Hills, meanwhile, captured a key road win and leapfrogged Canyon Viewin the standings in the process Friday afternoon with a 4-1 victory at Falcons Stadium.

Here’s a wrap-up of the action:

Hurricane 2, Cedar 1

The previously winless Tigers have folded in similar situations in the past – down a goal in the second half. But not this time.

Hurricane rallied with late goals by Kainoa Murdock (with an assist by Sam Christensen) and Tokina Yoshii (with Murdock assisting) and captured its first victory of the season.

“We have had a rough beginning, tough preseason and playing our region’s top teams out of the gate,” said Tigers coach Jeff Fry. “These young men have worked hard on being united, and we have progressed each game. Tonight, Cedar got the first goal, but our players came back more fired up, instead of putting themselves down. That showed their true character.”

The Hurricane defense made the one-goal lead stand up and the Tigers garnered their first points in region play. HHS improves to 1-4-0 in region and 1-7-0 overall.

“We will keep building and progressing as we move forward,” Fry said. “Tonight our boys really pulled themselves together and played some unselfish ball. They are putting in the work and they will earn their rewards. Cedar has some great young talent and are not a team to take lightly. They had some great counters.”

Cedar’s lone goal came off the foot of Isaac Fletcher. The Redmen drop to 1-6-0 overall and 0-5-0 in region play.

The Tigers have a bye Tuesday and prepare for a matchup at home against Desert Hills next Thursday. Cedar hosts Snow Canyon at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Desert Hills 4, Canyon View 1

The Thunder are 2-0-1 in their last three matches with Friday’s road win. And a key win it was as Desert Hills snatched third place away from the Falcons with the victory. The Thunder are 3-1-1 (10 points) in region play while CV drops to 3-3-0 (nine points).

It was 1-0 at halftime with Brock Parry recording the only goal. But D-Hills outscored Canyon View 3-1 after intermission. Kelton Holt recorded his fifth goal of the season and Walker Heaton pounded in his fifth and sixth after halftime. Heaton is tied with Ben Simister with six goals for tops on the team.

Desert Hills, 5-2-1 overall, plays at Dixie Tuesday night, while Canyon View is home for a match against Pine View Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Panthers and Falcons went to overtime the first time they played with CV taking a narrow win.

Baseball

Hurricane 7, Richfield 4

The Tigers pounded out nine hits and took advantage of six Wildcat errors to grab the road win Friday afternoon.

Three different Hurricane hitters notched two hits apiece (Brock Starley, Kage Akipoleki and Rylee Kent) as Hurricane never trailed. The Tigers built a 6-0 lead for pitcher Jagger Hadley in the win.

Starley tripled to right field to score Brian Long in the top of the first. Akipoleki followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0 and Korbin Burch had an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.

In the third, Austin Wright stole third and came home on a throwing error ahead of Kent’s double. Kent and Kyle Stevenson scored later in the inning on a two-run single by Isaac Blair that made it 6-0.

The Wildcats scored two in the third and two in the fourth to make a 6-4 game of it. But Kent knocked home an insurance run in the top of the seventh and the Tigers escaped with the win.

Hadley went six innings and got the win, allowing three earned runs and striking out nine. Cayden Street pitched the scoreless seventh to get the save.

Hurricane, 7-6, battles Dixie next week, with Tuesday’s game at Tiger Field and Friday’s at Flyer Field.

Region 9 boys soccer standings (region, points, overall)

Dixie 4-0-1, 13, 6-0-1

Snow Canyon 4-0-1, 13, 4-0-3

Desert Hills 3-1-1, 10, 5-2-1

Canyon View 3-3-0, 9, 4-3-2

Pine View 1-3-1, 4, 2-6-1

Hurricane 1-4-0, 3, 1-7-0

Cedar 0-5-0, 0, 1-6-0

Next Tuesday’s games

Pine View at Canyon View, 4 p.m.

Snow Canyon at Cedar, 4 p.m.

Dixie at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

