What’s on the menu? New at Tuacahn, Chef Hog’s Cafe

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
March 30, 2018

ST. GEORGE — A new feature debuts at St. George News: “What’s on the menu” will feature local restaurants and food choices throughout Southern Utah.

Enjoy Episode 1 in the player up top

In this episode, local gadabout Sheldon Demke and his companion Brittney Chubbuck take the cameras to Chef Hog’s Cafe at Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Ivins. The barbecue and selections available at Chef Hog’s will delight everyone.

Starting as a local food truck, Chef Hog’s recently expanded into the restaurant at Tuacahn. Executive Chef Jeff Germain and his crew invite you to come enjoy fantastic food in a fabulous atmosphere.

Resources

• S P O N S O R E D   C O N T E N T •

Composite shows food featured in St. George News “What’s on the menu?” show, Episode 1. Chef Hog’s Cafe, Ivins, Utah, March 2018 | Photos by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

or for St. George News Sponsor Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Posted in News, Opinion / Columns / Shows, Sponsored ContentTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply