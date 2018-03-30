What’s on the menu? New at Tuacahn, Chef Hog’s Cafe

ST. GEORGE — A new feature debuts at St. George News: “What’s on the menu” will feature local restaurants and food choices throughout Southern Utah.

Enjoy Episode 1 in the player up top

In this episode, local gadabout Sheldon Demke and his companion Brittney Chubbuck take the cameras to Chef Hog’s Cafe at Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Ivins. The barbecue and selections available at Chef Hog’s will delight everyone.

Starting as a local food truck, Chef Hog’s recently expanded into the restaurant at Tuacahn. Executive Chef Jeff Germain and his crew invite you to come enjoy fantastic food in a fabulous atmosphere.

Resources

Chef Hog’s Cafe | 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins | Telephone: 435-652-3352 | Facebook | Website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.