Minor injuries reported in left-turn collision on River Road

ST. GEORGE – Traffic on River Road was disrupteded Friday evening due to a left-turn collision out of a shopping center parking lot that left two vehicles stuck in the middle of the roadway.

The collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on River Road in the area between 100 South and 100 North and in front of an intersection out of the Red Rock Commons shopping center.

Just prior to the crash, the driver of a silver minivan attempted to make a left turn onto the southbound lanes of River Road when the minivan collided with a northbound passenger car, St. George Police Lt. Johnny Heppler said.

Both vehicles were rendered inoperable and were stuck in the inner northbound lane and middle turn lane before eventually being towed away. Traffic around the crash was slowed for around 45 minutes as police officers and others responded to the scene and cleared it by 9:30 p.m.

Only minor injuries were reported in connection with the crash, Heppler said, adding those involved were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, an adult male, was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic, Heppler said.

Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

