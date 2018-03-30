5-year-old bicyclist hit by pickup truck in Cedar City

Cedar City Police patrol car, Cedar City, Utah, March 26, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A five-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden said officers responded to the incident around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of 100 West and 200 North.

Roden said the driver of a Dodge pickup was facing north on 100 West, getting ready to turn right onto 200 North.

“The cyclist was riding against traffic, westbound,” Roden said. “The truck turned and they collided in the intersection.”

Roden said the child was thrown from the bike during the collision and appeared to have been run over by the pickup truck’s rear tire. He was transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of “potentially serious” injuries.

No citations were issued, Roden said, adding that the incident serves as an important safety reminder for everyone.

“It’s important for pedestrians, bicyclists and the motoring public to just make sure they’re watching for one another,” he said. “Ensure that if you’re driving a car, you should be watching for pedestrians and bicyclists. And if you’re riding a bike or you’re walking, make sure that the intersection is clear.”

